If you have a Capital One credit card, your information might have been compromised. The company is the latest to get hit by a major data breach affecting more than 100 million consumers.
We’ve already heard of scammers taking advantage of the hack. One woman named Timber reached out to our Call for Action team after she got a weird phone call.
“When they called me, I answered and it was just a machine telling me, ‘There’s some faulty activity on your credit. Everything’s going to be frozen. You can’t use your Capital One credit card,’” Timber said. “If there’s a mistake, I just need to press 1 and talk to the representative to unfreeze my account.”
She knew it was a scam right away because she doesn’t even have a Capital One credit card.
“I was watching the news about the breach, and I saw it on Twitter. Then a couple of hours later, I got the call about my Capital One credit card being used by somebody else, and I was like, ‘That’s funny, because I never applied (for a card),’” Timber said.
I know many of you do have the popular credit card, and scammers know that, too. That’s why they are cold-calling random numbers until they find a consumer who falls for their ploy.
“They just said that I’m in jeopardy, that someone could be using my stuff so they’re freezing my Social Security benefits. And I don’t even have Social Security benefits,” the woman said. “I just disconnected when they said talk to a representative to straighten things out. I was just like, ‘Yeah this is not legit.’”
If you get a call like this, hang up the phone and block the number.
Capital One said it will notify customers who are affected by the data breach. A woman in Seattle is accused of stealing 140,000 Social Security numbers and about 80,000 bank account numbers.
Capital One said they don’t think any information was distributed or used for fraud. Nonetheless, the company said, they will offer free credit monitoring and identity protection for affected customers.
If you think you could be a victim, keep a close eye on your account and report any fraudulent charges. You also can place a freeze on your credit, which makes it hard for someone to open up an account in your name. In order to freeze your account, you have to reach out to all three major credit bureaus: Equifax (1-800-349-9960), TransUnion (1-888-909-8872) and Experian (1-888-397-3742).
This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about such scams. We got reports of similar cons after the major Equifax data breach. Speaking of, Equifax is paying millions of dollars in a settlement after the hack that exposed Social Security numbers and other personal information. You can find more information at the website, EquifaxBreachSettlement.com.
Before we go, remember that you have a chance to safely get rid of your personal documents this week. LETTER RIP is taking place from 9 a.m. to noon Friday at the Pueblo Mall off Dillon Drive in Pueblo. You can learn more and register for the event at 11Cares.com.