You won a free vacation!
Not so fast. You’ve added your phone number to the Do Not Call Registry and you still keep receiving those annoying robocalls. Maybe you’ve contacted your phone provider and requested certain numbers be blocked. The unwanted calls still keep coming.
Experts recommend a number of apps to regain control of your incoming calls. Why should you listen to the experts when you can take a closer look at what other people just like you are saying? If you have a smartphone you have the power to do your own research.
The FTC has pointed to a few call-blocking apps in the past. I took a look at a couple and want to share what I found. Starting with one of the “free” apps.
YouMail Robocall Blocker & Voicemail has been downloaded more than 1 million times by Android users. For Apple users, the YouMail: Voicemail Upgrade app from the same developer has more than 16,000 ratings. The apps are free, popular and the company claims YouMail has stopped nearly 1 billion calls to date. It can also replace your visual voicemail with a digital receptionist. A major highlight to the app is forcing unknown callers to reveal their number to leave you messages. YouMail states the app can identify more than 100,000 bad phone numbers at any time and will block them immediately. Thousands of reviews from customers highly recommend the app on Google Play and the Apple App Store.
Remember, what is advertised as free may not always be free by your definition! If you choose to go the no-pay route take a close look at the app’s privacy statement. With YouMail for example, if you opt-in, the company can collect information from your address book and social network connections.
Nomorobo Robocall Blocking is another app the FTC has listed online in the past. Consumers on Google Play and the Apple App Store say stay away for the most part. With only a few hundred reviews, the app has two out of five stars for both platforms. There are in-app purchases ranging from $1.99 to $19.99 for services. There is, however, a free 14-day trial with the opportunity to cancel anytime. You can still be the judge without forking over the cash. What stands out from the free apps is the company’s claim to respect your privacy. On the Nomorobo website it states there are “No tricks. No shenanigans.” It doesn’t require access to your contact list and the website adds the company will never see your incoming or outgoing call logs.
You don’t have to always rely on the experts when consumers are able to speak for themselves online. Take the time to look over reviews and after trying an app for yourself provide your own input. Take note on how many reviews there are, how new the app is and how often the app is updated. There are plenty of other options out there to block unwanted calls.