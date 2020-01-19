If you buy or sell any items online, you will want to hear this warning and please make sure to share it with your inner circle. A man was robbed when he tried to sell a video game on social media.
The victim met an interested buyer on a website and then arranged for the buyer to meet at his home. However, police said multiple people showed up to the man’s address and stole his video game before firing shots at the victim. Thankfully, no one was hurt. It’s a good reminder that you should be extra cautious when buying or selling something online.
“One of the first things I would tell somebody is, don’t meet somebody or have somebody meet at your house,” said Colorado Springs police Officer Scott Mathis. “First of all, you don’t know who these other people are and now you’re inviting them into where you live.”
Instead, you should meet in a safe public place, like a police station.
“We do have a location here in the lobby of the Sand Creek substation where you can do that,” said Mathis. “You can go to any of the police stations, you can go to other public places and you’re less likely to be scammed.”
If the buyer or seller refuses to meet you in person, that’s a sign that it could be a scam.
“It happens quite frequently, not just here in Colorado Springs, but throughout the country where someone is selling a phone, or trying to buy a phone or something, and the next thing, like in this case, they get robbed, or in some cases, they get assaulted,” said Mathis.
Cash is the best form of payment when you’re dealing with transactions. If someone asks you to wire money, that’s a sign of a scam.
“If somebody tries to make you go through a third party to either make the transaction, or send money to a third party to make a transaction, that’s a huge red flag,” said Mathis.
If you lose money to a scam, you should report it to police or your local law enforcement. You can also report it to the social media website where you have been buying or selling the item. If you’re the victim of a scam, you can always reach out to our 11 Call for Action volunteers at 719-457-8211.
