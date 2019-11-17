This week you have a chance to hear from local and statewide consumer experts about the latest scams and how to protect yourself from becoming the victim of a scam. It’s all part of AARP’s event called “Scam Proof Your Life.” It’s taking place Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 211 E. Kiowa St.
I’m part of the panel of experts talking about scams and I’ll be joined by a detective from CSPD’s financial crimes unit, the Better Business Bureau and the Pikes Peak Area Agency on Aging. That panel starts around 11 a.m.
The event is free, but space is limited so registration is required. You can register by calling 1-877-926-8300.
There will also be a panel featuring the Department of Insurance talking about Medicare fraud, the FBI and the U.S. Census Bureau. Some of the other speakers include representatives from the state Attorney General’s Office, AARP and more. There will also be a Q&A segment. I put a link to the full schedule at www.KKTV.com, click on Find It.
Also, this week you can help those in need in our area ahead of Thanksgiving. KKTV 11 News is teaming up again with Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado for the annual Take a Turkey to Work Day.
Care and Share will be collecting frozen turkey donations Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at several local King Soopers locations.
“If someone is reading this, we would love for them to send an email to colleagues at work and that’s where the namesake of the event has come from is encouraging folks to take a turkey to their workplace and then having one person load up their car with all of those frozen birds and having one person come down to the King Soopers on behalf of the company,” said Shannon Brice, Care and Share’s Chief Alliance Officer.
Care and Share will then take the donated turkeys to partnering agencies in our area, like soup kitchens, food pantries, and shelters. The goal is to collect 2,500 turkeys.
“It’s pretty staggering, one in nine people in southern Colorado are food insecure and we know that need increases this time of year because the reality is that the Thanksgiving meal is expensive to put together,” said Brice.
You can also donate from your phone by texting “nourish” to 56512. Find more information at www.CareandShare.org/turkey.
Now to a quick warning about a viral hoax you may have seen on Facebook for a $75 Costco coupon. The offer prompts users to click on a link that’s not affiliated with Costco and enter personal information. Costco said in a post on Facebook, “While we love our fans and our members, this offer is a SCAM, and in no way affiliated with Costco.”
This is a good reminder to always be suspicious about posts you see online. Just because your friends and family are sharing a post, doesn’t mean it’s legitimate. Make sure to do your homework before giving out any information or money.