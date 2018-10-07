One of the most common topics that we get calls about is renters' rights, and this week the Colorado Springs Community Development Division is holding an informational workshop to help answer any questions you may have. The city held the first of two “Renter Rights 101” workshops last week and another one is being held this Wednesday.
Experts will answer questions about a variety of topics. “It’s basic information that I think a majority of the renters would like to know: basic information, I’m disabled, I need repairs done, I might get evicted,” said Dee Brown, a spokesperson for the city. “Lease basics, communicating with your landlord, requesting reasonable accommodations, and any modifications you might need for disabilities.”
This is the first time the city has put on an event like this and last week’s session was a full house. “There’s not any legal advice given, but it’s presented by the city of Colorado Springs, Colorado Legal Services and Pikes Peak Library District,” said Brown.
“People have so many questions and really don’t know where to turn to get the information,” said Brown. “It’s kind of like a one-stop shop.”
The workshop is Wednesday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Solid Rock Event Center at 2520 Arlington Drive. The workshop is free but space is limited, so you may want to RSVP ahead a time to guarantee you have a seat. If you want to RSVP, I put a link for you on KKTV’s website at www.kktv.com, just click on the red Find It tab.
I also want to let you know about another important event ahead of the upcoming Medicare open enrollment period. The Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments Area Agency on Aging’s State Health Insurance Program (SHIP) is offering counseling for Medicare beneficiaries to answer any questions about enrollment.
“The SHIP counselors can help those individuals determine what the best options are for them for the upcoming year by reviewing plans, comparing plans and looking for the most cost-effective options that are available,” said Karen Morgan, a SHIP counselor.
“During open enrollment, I would say our focus is usually regarding Part D and prescription drug coverage,” said Morgan. “The questions that we get specifically are, ‘Where can I find my prescription drug coverage least expensively? Where can I get my medications at the lowest cost possible?’”
Morgan said there are often changes to plans that aren’t always evident. “It’s really important to do your homework and know what’s out there so when the new year comes you can feel comfortable and confident with your choices,” said Morgan.
The SHIP counseling is free and they do not sell any insurance. The office is open year-round to offer assistance for Medicare beneficiaries, but they see an increase in patients right now ahead of the enrollment. You can talk with experts Oct. 15 through Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at 14 S. Chestnut St. If you want more information, call 719-471-2096.