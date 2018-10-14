This week I have heard from dozens of viewers about a variety of different scams, so I want to talk about how you can spot a scam and what to do if you’re dealing with one.
First, I heard from an 11 News viewer who got the lottery scam phone call. The caller claims you won a big sum of money, but the catch is they ask you to pay money to get your winnings. Soon after that, I heard from a viewer who got a phone scam call offering her a job with a major company, but the caller said she had to pay hundreds of dollars in order to be hired. If something sounds too good to be true, it is, and it’s most likely a scam. Remember to listen to your gut. If something doesn’t feel right, that’s a good indication it’s a scam.
My first advice: Don’t answer the phone if you don’t know who is calling you. A majority of unknown calls are scams and once you answer the phone, the scammer knows that you have a working phone number, so your likelihood of getting scam phone calls just increases. If it’s an emergency and you're worried about missing an important phone call, the caller can leave you a voicemail and you can call them back right away. Don’t always trust your Caller ID either because we know scammers can spoof their phone number to make it look like they are calling from another number.
I also heard from a viewer named Denise who got a vulgar scam text message that really caught her off-guard. “Someone texted me … 'looking for a sex partner' and if I would be interested, 'there is some pictures available,'" she said. The text message also included a link to a website, but thankfully, she did not click it. She called police and then reached out to our 11 Call for Action team.
I told her the best thing to do is block the phone number and not respond. “It just makes me feel uncomfortable,” she said. “Very uneasy.” Our Call for Action team has noticed scammers are constantly coming up with new extreme schemes to try to get you to respond right away. If you get a startling call, text message or a voice mail, take a minute to breathe and think things through.
Finally, another viewer got a scam email this week from someone claiming to work for a cable company. The email said he needed to click a link to verify his account. Thankfully, he noticed that the sender’s email address did not look legitimate, so he did not click any links.
Whether you get a call, text or email, keep your guard up and always be suspicious of scams. Do not give out any personal information or money unless you know for sure who you are talking to.
If you lose money to a scam, you can report it to police. You can report a scam to the Federal Trade Commission at www.ftc.gov, click on File a Consumer Complaint. You can also report a scam to the Better Business Bureau’s scam tracker at www.bbb.org/scamtracker.