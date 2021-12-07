The mother of a Colorado Springs high school student who was allegedly attacked last week while someone recorded it with a cell phone said she holds the school responsible for her son being hurt.

Brittney Bowers said her 15-year-old son, Gavin, was injured in a planned assault at Vista Ridge High School that was recorded and shared on social media. Bowers provided a video of the alleged attack to The Gazette.

The video shows a teen, wearing a plaid shirt, cowering in a defensive posture as a larger male student in a white hooded sweatshirt punches him multiple times. Bowers said the boy being attacked is her son.

In the video, a student can be heard asking, "Another fight?"

According to Bowers and a Vista Ridge parent who asked not to be named due to fear of retaliation, incidents like the one in the video have been happening at the school with a fair amount of regularity for the past month or so.

“It’s insane,” the parent said, adding that she plans to remove her child from the school.

Vista Ridge, a District 49 school, closed its campus Monday as leadership assisted Colorado Springs police in an investigation of a recent pattern of “escalating assaultive behavior” on school grounds, according to a Monday news release from the police department.

Police said a Vista Ridge student, whose name was not released, was arrested on Sunday and charged with possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

Bowers said the “assaultive behavior” has included bullying, threats, and physical attacks that are planned, recorded and shared on social media.

Last Thursday, on the morning of the alleged assault, Bowers’ son called her and said he had been threatened by four students, she said. Bowers reported the threat to Morgan Melton, a school administrator.

“I asked her, ‘Is my son safe? Do I need to pick him up?’” Bowers said. “She said she would take care of it.”

A few hours later, Bowers received a phone call saying her son had been injured in a “fight.”

“He wasn’t badly hurt, but he’s scared,” she said. “He doesn’t feel like he’s safe at school.”

Melton did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The student who allegedly assaulted Gavin has been suspended, according to Bowers.

“But I don’t think that’s enough,” she said, adding that she believes the student should be expelled and that the school should adopt a zero-tolerance policy regarding violence on its campus.

“If I went to work and assaulted somebody, I would be fired,” she said. “School is my son’s job. The punishment should be the same.”

Because her son is reluctant to return to school, Bowers has had to stay home from work, which hurts their family financially, she said. She also said she believes she may have cause for litigation against Vista Ridge.

“They were made aware of threats, of what was going to happen, and they didn’t do anything,” she said. “I hold them responsible.”