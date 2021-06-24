Pikes Peak's Summit Visitor Center reopened to visitors Thursday for the first time since construction on the project began in June 2018.
The Summit Complex renovation, a $65 million project designed to update the top of "America's mountain," is expected to last through September, but visitors are allowed to visit the complex with limited access to parking as of Thursday.
The renovation includes a new summit house, new scenic overlooks and pathways around the top of the mountain.
The interior of the building includes ceiling-to-floor glass windows overlooking the view, a dining area that serves the mountain's famous doughnuts and interactive exhibits.
Most visitors will have to take shuttles up until the mountain's grand opening June 30 unless they are driving an Americans with Disabilities Act compliant vehicle or a vehicle with small children in car seats.
Passengers can also ride the the 9-mile track from the Manitou Springs depot to the top of Pikes Peak on the newly renovated Cog Railway, which underwent a $100 million make-over, from new rails and steel ties to revamped train cars.
The Cog Railway is owned by The Broadmoor hotel, the internationally known resort on Colorado Springs’ southwest side.
City, state and federal officials will host a grand opening June 30 recognizing the new Summit Visitor Center as well as the 130th anniversary of The Broadmoor Manitou & Pikes Peak Cog Railway.
The Broadmoor hotel is owned by the Denver-based Anschutz Corp., whose Clarity Media Group owns The Gazette.