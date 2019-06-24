Pikes Peak visitors should expect delays and early closures on the mountain this week because of the annual Pikes Peak International Hill Climb and construction deliveries for the new Pikes Peak Summit Complex.
Hill Climb practices will run from 5:15 to 8:30 a.m. Tuesday through Friday. People still can access the Catamount Reservoir starting at 7:30 a.m. But uphill traffic to the summit, including the mountain shuttle, will be delayed until 9 a.m.
The mountain will close early Thursday due to construction deliveries, including "60 loads of precast panels on large semi-trailer trucks which will utilize both lanes when navigating the narrow switchbacks," a city news release said.
The uphill gates close at 5 p.m., the summit at 6 p.m. and the downhill gate at 7 p.m.
Early closures Tuesday and Wednesday are yet to be determined due to weather delays on the Summit Complex construction, said Jack Glavan, manager of Pikes Peak — America’s Mountain.
“These early closures are to ensure the safety of all guests, and we greatly appreciate the patience and flexibility of our visitors during this period of heavy construction on the new Pikes Peak Summit Complex,” Glavan said in a statement. “We encourage anyone planning a visit on these delivery days to plan ahead and come see us early in the day to maximize your experience on the mountain.”
The mountain will open at 11 a.m. Saturday for overnight camping to those who hold race tickets and a camping permit.
The mountain will be closed Sunday except to PPIHC racers and spectators.
For more information, visit pikespeakcolorado.com