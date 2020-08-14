A memorial service will be held Friday morning to remember the life of Gannon Stauch.
A search for the missing 11-year-old boy started Jan. 27 and ended March 20 in a case that developed into a murder investigation with Gannon's stepmother charged with committing the crime.
But in the face of tragedy, the community will come together virtually to honor and uphold the memory of Gannon Stauch.
The service, held at Restoration Church at 10:00 a.m., will only be for family and close friends. However, the public can watch the services live-streamed online.