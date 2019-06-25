Quinn Scaggs, a 17-year-old "violent offender," escaped from Lookout Mountain Youth Services Center in Golden, the state Department of Human Services announced Tuesday.
Scaggs, who was arrested in a series of burglaries last year in east Colorado Springs, was reported missing shortly after midnight Tuesday. He apparently removed the window from his ground-floor room and tied bed sheets together to get over the fence.
Golden police searched the campus and surrounding area and will investigate, a DHS news release says. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office searched using police dogs, and the Boulder Police Department used a drone, to no avail.
In April 2018, Colorado Springs police asked for help finding Scaggs, who was wanted on suspicion of second-degree burglary "and additional crimes." Surveillance photos were released of him allegedly committing an armed burglary.
He also is accused of breaking into vehicles and homes in the Springs Ranch neighborhood, Gazette news partner KKTV reported.
The status of the burglary case is unclear, but Scaggs was taken to the Lookout Mountain center after he was convicted of possession of a handgun, said DHS spokeswoman Madlynn Ruble.
The "intensive, secured treatment program" serves 140 boy offenders, the release says.
Scaggs is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has blond hair, blue eyes and a tattoo above his right eyebrow of the word "loyalty." Anyone who sees Scaggs is asked to call 911.
