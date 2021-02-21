A Colorado Springs car club is hosting a memorial cruise Sunday for Widefield High School graduate and NFL wide receiver Vincent Jackson, who died last week.
Jackson, on a short list of the most successful athletes to emerge from Colorado Springs, was found dead at a Florida hotel on Monday. Jackson was 38.
The cruise will start at Flipping Peddler at 3945 N. Academy Blvd. at 5 p.m., according to information on the Facebook page of Colorado Project Car Club's Colorado Springs Chapter.
After graduating from Widefield, Jackson played football and basketball at Northern Colorado before he was drafted in 2005 by the San Diego Chargers. He spent seven seasons with the Chargers before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he finished his career in 2016.