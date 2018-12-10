Deputy Chief Vince Niski
Deputy Chief Vince Niski will lead the Colorado Springs Police Department as interim chief when Chief Pete Carey retires Feb. 1, the city announced Monday.

Niski will head the department until the next chief is appointed, Mayor John Suthers said in a news release. A nationwide search for candidates is underway.

Niski has been Carey’s right hand over the past six years, serving as deputy chief along with Mark Smith.

His resume closely resembles the exiting chief’s. Niski oversees the patrol division now and has supervised traffic, Metro VNI and SWAT. He joined the department in 1989.

Niski has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Northern Colorado and is a graduate of the Center for Creative Leadership and Police Executive Research Forum’s Senior Management Institute for Police.

Contact the writer at 719-636-0362 or find her on Twitter: @njKaitlinDurbin.

