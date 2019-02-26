The Colorado Springs City Council unanimously approved Vince Niski as police chief Tuesday.
The 30-year officer, who was interim chief since Pete Carey retired Feb. 1, became emotional as he was sworn in after the vote.
Mayor John Suthers appointed Niski after a national search drew 64 applicants. Suthers said the city didn't need the "radical change" that often comes with new blood.
Niski was Carey's deputy chief for seven years, so he's "familiar with budget issues" and department operations, the mayor said.
Niski, who's as reserved as Carey was outspoken, has pledged to stay the course set by his predecessor. He has said he'll continue to strengthen partnerships with other area agencies, push traffic safety and stress a culture of honor on the force.
The new chief said he's committed to serve at least four or five years — or as long as the mayor and city will have him. Suthers is up for re-election April 2.