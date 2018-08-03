prayers.jpg
Caption +

Tikyra Angelique, 52, of Colorado Springs, holds a sign in front of CSPD's headquarters in support of Cem Duzel, an officer who was shot earlier Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. "The more prayer we have, hopefully he'll pull through," Angelique said.
Show MoreShow Less

A prayer vigil will be held Friday night for a Colorado Springs police officer who is in critical condition after a shootout Thursday.

The vigil will start at 7:45 p.m. at Boulder Park, immediately west of UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central, where Officer Cem Duzel is being treated. The vigil was to have been held at the Police Operations Center, but organizers changed the location early Friday.

Duzel and other officers were responding to reports of shots fired in east of the Olympic Training Center shortly after 2:45 a.m. Thursday when they encountered Al Khammasi in the 2300 block of East Boulder Street, El Paso County sheriff’s spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby said. The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting.

FULL COVERAGE

How you can help Colorado Springs police officer Cem Duzel after Thursday's shooting
Uber driver explains scene of Colorado Springs shootout, confrontation with suspect
Spread thin, Colorado Springs police may face greater danger in "safer" neighborhoods

Twitter: @lizmforster

Phone: 636-0193

Tags

Liz Forster is a general assignment reporter with a focus on environment and public safety. She is a Colorado College graduate, avid hiker and skier, and sweet potato enthusiast.