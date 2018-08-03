A prayer vigil will be held Friday night for a Colorado Springs police officer who is in critical condition after a shootout Thursday.
The vigil will start at 7:45 p.m. at Boulder Park, immediately west of UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central, where Officer Cem Duzel is being treated. The vigil was to have been held at the Police Operations Center, but organizers changed the location early Friday.
Duzel and other officers were responding to reports of shots fired in east of the Olympic Training Center shortly after 2:45 a.m. Thursday when they encountered Al Khammasi in the 2300 block of East Boulder Street, El Paso County sheriff’s spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby said. The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting.
