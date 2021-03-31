Family, friends and the public are invited to a viewing and celebration of life for Rikki Olds, a manager who was killed in the mass shooting at a south Boulder King Soopers last week.
The family will hold a viewing on Thursday at Crist Mortuary at 3395 Penrose Place in Boulder to give anyone the opportunity to see Rikki and share memories with the family. It will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., according to a media release.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. on April 7 at Boulder Valley Christian Church at 7100 S. Boulder Road. The service will be live-streamed for those who cannot attend.
The public is encouraged to attend both services, but cameras and video recording are prohibited inside or near the entrances of the facilities.