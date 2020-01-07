The official Twitter account of Pikes Peak, which is operated by the city of Colorado Springs, recently released a video of the progress that was made on the summit house in 2019.
The short video is visually stunning and informative. Panning views and dramatic music are accompanied by factoids about the summit complex's construction.
According to the video, 107 tons and 660 pieces of structural steel were set, 12,728 cubic yards of rock were crushed and 1,161 cubic yards of concrete were poured. You can also see the first wall go up.
Through time lapse and angles only a drone or helicopter could achieve, you can see the complex grow from nothing into a definitive and impressive, although incomplete, structure.
Crews broke ground last June on the $60 million undertaking and they’ve worked since then to replace the original Summit House, built in 1963. The new, 38,000-square foot structure is expected to be open this fall. Take a look at the video below.