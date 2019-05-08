STEM school shooting suspect, Devon Erickson, appeared in court for the first time today before being booked on 30 criminal charges, including first-degree murder, according to officials.
Erickson, 18, will be held without bond at the Douglas County Jail in Castle Rock. He is scheduled for filing of charges for 1:30 p.m. on Friday, reported Judicial Branch Public Information Officer Rob McCallum.
ABC Denver 7 reported that the judge agreed to suppress the affidavit or probable cause statement due to the ongoing investigation. 18th Judicial District Attorney George Brauchler said he would ask the court to release the documents publicly once the investigation was further along.
Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock confirmed at a news conference that at least two handguns were used in the shooting that killed Kendrick Castillo, 18, and injured eight others.
KOAA Channel Five news reported that investigators believe at least one of the suspects in Tuesdays Highlands Ranch shooting stole the guns from Erickson's parents.
The second suspect, a female juvenile whose name has not yet been released, is also expected to appear in court Wednesday afternoon. The suspect was originally reported to be male by authorities, however, ABC Denver 7 later reported that she is in the process of transitioning from female to male.
The FBI, Homeland Security and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are all assisting the sheriff's department in determining where the guns used were purchased.
The Douglas County Sheriff's office tweeted that there was no more available information to release as of Wednesday afternoon.
STEM School Highlands Ranch will be closed for the rest of the week, the school district said.