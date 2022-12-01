A video obtained by Gazette news partner KKTV shows the arrest of the mother of the Club Q shooting suspect for her behavior just hours after the Nov. 19 shooting that left five people dead and more than a dozen others injured.

Police arrived at Laura Voepel's apartment complex in Colorado Springs around 3:30 a.m. Nov. 20, when they say Voepel, 45, was making “unreasonable noise next to multiple apartments," according to a court summons issued by Colorado Springs police. Voepel was “warned multiple times to stop yelling or she would be arrested,” the document said.

In the video, Voepel can be seen physically resisting two officers and continuing to yell as they attempt to place her under arrest.

"My son just died," Voepel yelled.

"No, he didn't," an officer said.

"Oh, really?" Voepel said, struggling. "You guys told me my son killed somebody."

Neighbors told KKTV that they were awakened by the noise and began filming. They said that while they didn't know who Voepel was, they would hear her and the suspected shooter, Anderson Aldrich, fighting and screaming at each other.

Aldrich and Voepel lived in the apartment together, a neighbor told The Gazette on Monday. The neighbor also said they have not seen the mother since the night of the shooting.

Voepel faces charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, according to the summons. She was not booked into jail but is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 25, according to documents from the 4th Judicial District Court.