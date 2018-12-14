Woodland Park police and other officials held a press conference Friday to provide updates on the search for missing Woodland Park woman Kelsey Berreth.
About 75 law enforcement officials descended Friday on the Teller County home of Patrick Frazee, searching for clues in the disappearance three weeks ago of Berreth, his fiancee.
A 4th Judicial District judge issued a search warrant Thursday, and the FBI, Teller County Search and Rescue, Woodland Park police, the Teller County Sheriff’s Office and others began going through the home and surrounding property Friday morning, Woodland Park Police Chief Miles De Young said at the crowded news conference later in the day.
De Young would not elaborate on what authorities have found but said developments in the case have led investigators to believe “her disappearance is more suspicious.”
