President George H.W. Bush delivered the commencement address at the Air Force Academy on May 29, 1991.
The topic of the president’s speech, according to C-Span, was “The New World Order,” and he used the occasion to reveal his proposal to ban unconventional weapons in the Middle East. Read more here.
Bush died Friday at age 94 — nearly eight months after his wife of 73 years died at their Houston home. Bush was a congressman, an ambassador to the United Nations and envoy to China, chairman of the Republican National Committee, director of the CIA, two-term vice president and, finally, president.
Bush's funeral is Wednesday and burial Thursday.