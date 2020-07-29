Kat and Wyatt Wulfestieg had an unexpected visitor on their property in Penrose, south of Colorado Springs, last week.
Kat, 19, was enjoying some fresh air in her backyard with a friend Monday evening, when she was cut off mid sentence.
"Is that a moose?" her friend blurted out.
Kat looked and saw a moose standing out in the middle of her field.
"Golly it is!" Kat said, rushing inside to show her husband and grab her camera.
Kat, who runs a photography business out of her house, wanted to snap a few shots before the moose was scared away by her neighbor's yapping dogs.
"It was very unexpected," Kat said, "Especially to see a moose here."
Wyatt, 20, joined his wife outside to watch the moose, which he said didn't look full grown even though it appeared to be taller than their neighbor's car.
"It was pretty unbelievable to see," Wyatt said. "When my dad came home he didn't believe me until I showed him the pictures. "
Wyatt's father Jake Wulfestieg said some of the neighbors even called the sheriff thinking someone's cows were loose. Another moose, more full grown, was also spotted by their neighbors later that week.
"I don't know if they're still hanging around," Jake said. "They were just eating the grass."
That evening Kat and Wyatt watched the moose pace the yard and eat grass, but before long it jumped the fence and trotted away.