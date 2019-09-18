Off-roading can be extremely dangerous, especially when riders are navigating rugged and narrow trails. A Texas man is lucky to be alive after tumbling more than 60 feet down from Schofield Pass near Crested Butte on Sept. 4th, 2019.
Terrifying video footage shows the chain of events that led to motorcyclist Rick Hogge splashing into the water of the Devil’s Punchbowl after plunging off the side of a cliff on Schofield Pass. Hogge believes he wasn’t going fast enough when his front tire twisted and he fell an estimated 60 to 70 feet into the punchbowl.
He miraculously survived. Hogge says on his YouTube page, he was uninjured in the incident and even managed to climb out of the water just 15 minutes after falling. Here’s a look at some of the recovery efforts for the bike.
According to a report from Storyful Video, Hogge and a group of friends were on an annual motorcycle trip at the time the incident occurred.
Schofield Pass is one of the most dangerous mountain passes in Colorado. The narrow and rocky road reaches an altitude of nearly 11,000 feet with several steep drop-offs. It is located in the Elk Mountains, offering a connection between the mountain towns of Marble and Crested Butte. The pass is typically open in the late summer months and closes in the winter due to unfavorable conditions including snow, mud, and rockslides.
While off-roading offers an exhilarating experience, it can also be very dangerous. Navigating over unpredictable terrain comes best with experience. Guided off-road tours are strongly recommended for newcomers. For more safety tips, click here.
Note: Here’s a quick piece regarding why OutThere Colorado includes accident and death coverage in their collection of content.