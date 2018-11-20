Road rage might have led to a deadly shooting outside a southeast Colorado Springs liquor store Jan. 7, suggest surveillance videos shown in court Tuesday at a hearing for the alleged shooter.
Shawnee Tapia had to swerve his Chevrolet El Camino to avoid hitting a Toyota Corolla driven by Charles Valentino Lobato outside Del Taco, 3855 Astrozon Blvd., footage shows.
When Tapia continued to Astro Liquors, 3826 Astrozon Boulevard, Lobato followed and pulled up behind him, police say.
A camera outside the liquor store captured a brief encounter between the men outside their cars, ending with Tapia staggering away and collapsing.
The videos suggest a possible motive in the killing, which spawned a nine-month manhunt for Lobato. He also is accused of shooting at law enforcement officers in Costilla County last April as he eluded arrest.
Lobato, 31, ultimately was arrested in late September after detectives tracked his girlfriend’s cellphone to a Motel 6 in Castle Rock, police say. The woman, Mercedes Garcia, and her two children with Lobato were in his room when he was taken into custody.
Garcia, 27, was charged with accessory to murder. Her attorney told The Gazette she hadn’t been in touch with Lobato until shortly before his arrest.
“There was very little if any contact between the two up until the very end,” said attorney Christian Samuelson of Colorado Springs.
Police say they learned Lobato’s name after asking the public to help identify a still frame of their suspect. A Costilla County sheriff’s deputy said he recognized the man as a two-year inmate in Costilla County who was released in October 2017.
Court-appointed attorneys for Lobato suggested he fired in self-defense, citing a folding knife found on the ground next to the dead man and evidence that Tapia was known to carry a knife.
After her arrest in September, Lobato’s girlfriend said he admitted pulling the trigger, saying the victim brandished a knife and tried to grab his gun. Police said she told them Lobato fled because he was scared.
Fourth Judicial District Judge Jill Brady is expected to rule whether evidence is sufficient for a trial when the hearing resumes Dec. 14.
Lobato has a long criminal history spanning El Paso, Costilla and Adams counties, including convictions for criminal mischief, driving under the influence and having sexual contact with a minor without consent, for which he is required to register as a sex offender.
Tapia, 35, was an Army veteran who served from July 2007 through December 2012, spending one year deployed in Afghanistan. He received numerous medals and commendations. He is survived by his wife and two children.