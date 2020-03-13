Colorado's first death from COVID-19 was an El Paso County woman in her 80s, the state health department said Friday. The woman had underlying health issues, a department statement said. A statement from UCHealth said the woman died Friday at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central. The hospital received confirmation that the woman tested positive for COVID-19 after she died, the statement said. Gov. Jared Polis addressed the latest news at a press conference in Colorado Springs late Friday afternoon.
- Colorado's cases are now number 77, the state health department announced late Friday afternoon. Eight patients are hospitalized, and three are in critical condition, he said. Gov. Polis is recommending cancellations of large gatherings of over 250 people.
