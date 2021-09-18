A car caught fire near a gas station in eastern Colorado Springs Saturday afternoon, officials with the fire department announced.
Colorado Springs fire department tweeted out a video of a car parked near the Conoco gas station at 3945 Palmer Park Boulevard. The video shows smoke billowing out of the hood and fire can be seen over the front passenger tire.
The fire department said the flame has been put out and no one was injured. Firefighters are investigating what caused the blaze.
#ColoradoSpringsFire 3945 Palmer Park Blvd. E8 on scene of a vehicle fire at the gas station. Fire now out and under investigation. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/TJ3yXQRcuk— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) September 18, 2021