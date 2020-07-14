*Editor's Note: The attached videos and link to audio recording contain graphic images and language. Viewer discretion is advised.
The Colorado Springs Police Department on Monday released body camera footage and other details of an April officer-involved shooting in which a decorated Army veteran was killed.
The involved Colorado Springs police personnel were Cpl. Joseph Somosky and officers Eddie Nassar, Kristofer Czajkowski and Charles Warren.
The district attorney's office ruled Thursday that the officers "acted reasonably" and were justified when they fired at Army Staff Sgt. Virgill Thorpe because they “held a reasonable belief” that Thorpe put the officers and his family members in imminent danger of being killed or seriously injured.
All four officers’ body cameras were activated during the April 19 shooting. The audio of the 911 call for service was also released although some details were redacted, such as the exact address of the shooting and the names of those reportedly involved.
Listen to the call here.
An autopsy from the El Paso County Coroner’s Office showed that Thorpe died from 12 gunshot wounds to his head, arm, back, leg and hands.
An investigation by the multiagency Deadly Force Investigation Team, found Thorpe fired a round from his AR-15, the DA’s report stated. One of Thorpe’s stepdaughters told investigators that Thorpe fired his rifle before officers fired.
Thorpe was assigned to the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, a Fort Carson spokeswoman said. He enlisted in the Army in 2012 and had been stationed at Fort Carson since 2016. He received more than 20 awards throughout his service, including during his seven-month deployment in Afghanistan in 2013, records show.
Thorpe’s death was the city’s 16th homicide and second officer-involved shooting this year.