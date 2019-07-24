A 9-year-old girl was injured after a bison charged her in Yellowstone National Park on Monday, the park's public affairs office said.
Yellowstone officials confirm a video posted to Twitter on Monday night and circulated by local media captured the incident. The video shows a bison charge three people. An adult man and woman run away, while a little girl is violently thrown into the air by the bison.
The girl was part of a group of about 50 people near Observation Point Trail in the park's Old Faithful Geyser area, a news release said. Her family took her to the Old Faithful Lodge for treatment, park officials said. She was later taken to and released from the Old Faithful Clinic.
