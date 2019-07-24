Grand Canyon Bison
Caption +

FILE- In this Aug. 26, 2010, file photo provided by the Kaibab National Forest, bison in the national forest adjacent to the Grand Canyon in Northern Arizona group together. The National Park Service has a plan to thin the bison population around the Grand Canyon through roundups and by seeking volunteers who are physically fit and proficient with a gun to kill the animals that increasingly are damaging park resources. (Kaibab National Forest via AP, File)

 HOGP
Show MoreShow Less

A 9-year-old girl was injured after a bison charged her in Yellowstone National Park on Monday, the park's public affairs office said.

Yellowstone officials confirm a video posted to Twitter on Monday night and circulated by local media captured the incident. The video shows a bison charge three people. An adult man and woman run away, while a little girl is violently thrown into the air by the bison.

The girl was part of a group of about 50 people near Observation Point Trail in the park's Old Faithful Geyser area, a news release said. Her family took her to the Old Faithful Lodge for treatment, park officials said. She was later taken to and released from the Old Faithful Clinic.

For more on this story visit CNN.com

Tags

Load comments