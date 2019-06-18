baseball.jpg
Caption +

Four people were cited after getting involved with a fight at a youth baseball game in Lakewood. Photo via Lakewood Police. 
Show MoreShow Less

Parents at a baseball game being played by 7-year-olds got into a violent brawl, apparently over a call by the 13-year-old umpire, Lakewood police reported.

Dozens of adults were throwing punches at each other when police stepped in about noon Saturday on the Westgate Elementary School baseball field, police spokesman John Romero said.

Colorado has more children, but fewer young students entering public schools

At least one person sustained severe injuries, and four people were cited for disorderly conduct, Romero said.

Police still are looking for a man seen in the video wearing a white shirt and teal shorts, repeatedly punching another man.

Stolen giant chicken returned to its Colorado Springs restaurant roost

The police Twitter video of the fight had nearly 7,000 views Tuesday evening, with people online expressing disbelief.

"Such a great influence for our kids," read one comment. "Shame on everyone," read another.

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Liz is a multimedia journalist with a specific interest in environment and outdoor recreation. She watches way too much Star Trek and is working toward her rescue scuba divers certification. Liz joined the Gazette staff in 2019.

Load comments