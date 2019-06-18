Parents at a baseball game being played by 7-year-olds got into a violent brawl, apparently over a call by the 13-year-old umpire, Lakewood police reported.
Dozens of adults were throwing punches at each other when police stepped in about noon Saturday on the Westgate Elementary School baseball field, police spokesman John Romero said.
These adults took over the field and began assaulting each other on 6/15 during a youth baseball game. We're looking for any info, in particular to ID the man in the white shirt/teal shorts. Several people have already been cited in this fight and injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/ieenhwCrbU— Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) June 18, 2019
At least one person sustained severe injuries, and four people were cited for disorderly conduct, Romero said.
Police still are looking for a man seen in the video wearing a white shirt and teal shorts, repeatedly punching another man.
The police Twitter video of the fight had nearly 7,000 views Tuesday evening, with people online expressing disbelief.
"Such a great influence for our kids," read one comment. "Shame on everyone," read another.