WOODLAND PARK — A preliminary step in building a two-story, 1,000-seat church in Woodland Park a home run’s length from the entrance to Charis Bible College stumbled Monday night, when the city’s Board of Adjustment denied a variance request to raise the roof height above municipal restrictions.

The board voted 4-0, with one member absent, to reject a proposal by Kingdom Design Group for its client, Oklahoma-based Victory Life Church.

“I think that the requirements of the client seem over what the property really should do,” said board member Kevin O’Neill. “I would say reduce the requirements.”

There is no alternate design plan at this time, Campus Lead Pastor Bryan Norman said after the meeting adjourned.

“We’re going to get back together and talk,” he said.

However, “We are going to purchase the property,” Norman said. “It’s a beautiful piece of property.”

The church is under contract with Pikes Peak Real Estate Foundation to buy the 66.3-acre property north of the intersection of U.S. Highway 24 and Trout Creek Road on what’s known as Gold Mountain, according to the proposal.

The fact that the property, which is part of a bequest from deceased local artist and small business owner Jackson Gordon, is on the table for development is one of several objections a contingent of residents voiced at the public meeting.

The real estate foundation is an arm of Pikes Peak Community Foundation in Colorado Springs, which obtained several parcels of land from the Gordon Jackson Foundation.

Jackson died in 2004, and Pikes Peak Community Foundation acquired the family foundation in 2006, in a court-ordered settlement arising from a dispute among heirs, CEO Margaret Dolan said in an interview.

Jackson also owned Aspen Valley Ranch, the family ranch across the highway from Gold Mountain, which also was part of the estate settlement, Dolan said.

Typically, land donated in perpetuity to be managed by a foundation comes with endowed assets, said Pikes Peak Community Foundation spokesman Kevin Farley in an interview.

But that was not the case with the Jackson estate, he said, leading the foundation to sell some of the properties, such as the one on Gold Mountain.

Proceeds from the sale will fund capital improvements and maintenance of Aspen Valley Ranch, Dolan said.

“We did a lot of research to understand what Mr. Jackson really wanted, and he had said he was hopeful that at least a portion of the properties would be maintained for educational purposes,” Dolan said. “That’s what we’re trying to do.”

Aspen Valley Ranch hosts environmental education classes for Woodland Park School District RE-2, studies for students at Pikes Peak State College and other programs for the community, she said.

In 2001, Jackson struck a deal with the city to annex the acreage the church wants to acquire. Jackson did that because he wanted to tap into the city’s water system, his daughter, Julie Jackson Snyder, said in an interview.

A stipulation in the agreement limited future development on the property above 8,775 feet in elevation to trails, gazebos, sitting areas and open space, said senior city planner C.J. Gates.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

“The restriction of not building above the elevation was gladly accepted from us because preserving the corridor view was important to us,” Snyder told the board while objecting to the proposed variance. “The restriction was put in place for a reason.”

The church's tall pitched roofline would not have exceeded that elevation requirement, Gates said.

Instead, applicants sought to override the municipal code height restriction of 30 feet and increase it to 45 feet, to accommodate the pinnacle of the sanctuary.

The steep grade of the majority of the property reduces buildable land to 4 acres, said architect Seth Emerson. He’s one of the two owners of Kingdom Design Group, both of whom are graduates of Charis Bible College.

The design is constrained by having to add a necessary 25-foot retaining wall behind the building and the church’s desire to reduce its footprint, which could be accomplished by berming the building into the hillside, Emerson said.

The proposed 750 seats on the lower level of the sanctuary and 250 seats in the balcony would accommodate the congregation's growth, Emerson said.

For the past two years, Victory Life has leased the auditorium at Charis Bible College for weekly services. The church has about 375 members, Norman said.

While Charis offers one- to three-year biblically based educational tracks, it is not affiliated with any church. But clergy from various congregations, including Victory Life’s Senior Founding Pastor Duane Sheriff, frequently speak at Charis events and teach classes.

City planning staff and Pikes Peak Real Estate Foundation recommended the height variance be approved, saying denial would “likely deprive the applicant of the ability to construct the proposed church on the subject property.”

Board members disagreed that denying the variance would present a hardship and that the church could not come up with a design that would fit the existing height parameter.

The property is zoned for agricultural use, but with a conditional use permit — which requires approval from the city's Planning Commission and City Council — could be developed as a church, as it allows for "mixed use" on the the south side where the building would go.

Church leaders wanted to substantiate the building’s height before solidifying plans, Gates said.

After the variance was shot down, the church withdrew its application for a conditional use permit that it had filed, Gates said.

Board members mentioned that they also took public opposition into consideration.

“Gold Mountain is meant to be a gateway,” said longtime resident Kelly Strong. “This will set a dangerous precedent; the things we love and appreciate about our town will be eroded.”

Snyder said she and her father had ideas for Gold Mountain that would benefit the community, such as earth-berm greenhouses for gardening, a pavilion for classes on gardening and wildflower-dotted trails.

The site has a house that was built in 1925 and several garages.

The land has always been private, not public, property, said Pikes Peak Community Foundation’s Farley.

“As stewards, we’ve worked hard to keep Gordon Jackson’s vision alive,” he said.