Victor's mayor, Bruce Davis, faces opposition in an election for mayor against challenger Brandon Gray.

Gray, a local business owner with a real estate and auction company, said if elected he intends to focus on a full review of Victor's municipal code to "make sure that it serves the people correctly." Gray also said he would prioritize upgrading the town's water treatment plant.

"I think I can help make a difference for the people," Gray said. "And help revitalize the business district of Victor."

Multiple attempts to reach Davis, the city's incumbent mayor who was appointed to fill a vacant mayoral position July 2019, were unsuccessful.

Ward 1 incumbent Byron Hakes, also known as Buck, is running for re-election, with no opponents. His involvement with local government began in 2008 where he served as mayor and city councilman in Victor.

"The top priority for me is to work on improvements within the city — sidewalks, we've got some drainage issues, we want to get a roof for our hockey rink."

Connie Dodrill, the city’s Parks and Recreation director, is running for Ward 2 — incumbent Michelle Wirtz is not running for re-election.

Dodrill said her strengths as community engagement will help her in the mission to bolster businesses in Victor.

Victor's Treasurer position is open but there are no candidates aside form a write-in candidate Clark R. Eastin.

In order for a vote to be counted, there must be a qualified write-in candidate. Any name other than the qualified write-in's name will not be counted.