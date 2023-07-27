In folklore, mean hungry trolls live under bridges. In the 21st century, human trolls lie in wait as internet agitators.

Throughout history, the creatures have been known to be big or small, ugly or cute, contrarian or charmer.

But the Victor troll, which will start to take shape on Friday, will be a tongue-in-cheek lifesaver and educator.

In Danish recycle artist Thomas Dambo’s world, trolls are concerned about the “little people” causing environmental destruction and falling prey to dangers of their own making.

His giant troll sculptures constructed of scrap wood and attracting a cult following around the world mean more than a cool piece of public art, said Kim Lottig, CEO of the Gold Camp District Impact Group in Victor, a nonprofit focusing on community enrichment projects.

“They’re friendly trolls that are here to teach the people,” she said. “It’s a whole community he’s building.”

Organizers that helped bring to Victor one of Dambo’s 10 new troll sculptures he’s building as part of a coast-to-coast “Way of the Bird King” construction spree over the course of 15 weeks have high hopes for the newest resident in the town of about 450 people.

After talking to officials from other towns that have Dambo’s trolls, such as Breckenridge, leaders believe the project will elevate Victor’s status as a quaint, scenic, quirky and historic blip on the map to an intentional destination for environmentalists, artists, hikers and general tourists.

They also are betting that the attraction will prove lucrative for city coffers.

“Year-round tourism is something Victor and Cripple Creek have struggled with, and people who are into environmentalism, stewardship, recycling and innovative artwork follow Thomas Dambo,” Lottig said. “Victor is the perfect center point for his cross-country trip.”

Construction on the Victor troll gets underway Friday, with 40 local volunteers and 120 traveling volunteers and crew assisting the artist and the community with the large-scale production.

Volunteers have been gathering recycled wood, making signs, orchestrating behind-the-scenes details and other preparations of what’s become a lot of work for a little town.

But undoubtedly worth it, said event subcommittee volunteer Abby Steward.

“It’s going to be a real positive addition to the Gold Camp District and Victor and Cripple Creek combined,” she said. “It’ll bring something different for families to come up and see. It’s something people can do together.”

The troll’s design will harken to Victor’s underground gold mining beginnings in the 1800s, Dambo says in an online video.

“The locals used to go and dig holes for the gold mine, the troll is afraid somebody will fall into the little holes all the humans are building,” he says.

The troll will be sitting on its knees, with its extended arms pushing stones the size of melons and intending to plug the developing holes, Dambo demonstrates in the video.

The creation will take a week to complete, with an unveiling scheduled for Aug. 4, followed by a town celebration and festival with live music and food vendors Aug. 4-5. The Fastelaven, 109 N. 3rd St., in Victor will be ground zero for the celebration.

There is no public viewing area during construction, Lottig said, however the Little Grouse Mountain Trail, where the sculpture is being erected, will be open the entire week.

That Victor was selected for Dambo’s American tour was “synchronicity,” Lottig said.

Her group contacted Dambo's team on social media in January and said they were curious about how they might be able to work with him.

“We were aware of how his work inspires people to think differently about trash and art,” she said.

The project got the go-ahead from the artist; city leaders; landowner, Newmont Corp., owner of the current open-pit gold mining operation in town; and the trail manager, the Southern Teller County Focus Group.

To date, $45,000 of a $150,000 fundraiser to bring the troll to Victor has been raised. Donations can be made at www.gcdig.org.

Contributions are paying for the contractor’s fee, travel and expenses, food, a volunteer appreciation event and next weekend's fundraising event, Lottig said.