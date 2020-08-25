fatal dirt bike crash.jpg

Gazette news partner KKTV reports that one person was killed in a crash involving a dirt bike west of Memorial Park in  Colorado Springs Friday. (Photo via KKTV)

Three people killed in separate crashes over the weekend in Colorado Springs were identified Tuesday, according to the El Paso County Coroners Office.

Anthony Hancock, 22, died after crashing a dirt bike into a stop sign at high speed at the corner of East Cucharras Street and South Institute Street just after 5 p.m. Friday, Colorado Springs police said.

Hancock was traveling eastbound on East Cucharras Street, officers said. After hitting a stop sign, Hancock hit a Honda sedan that was traveling northbound on South Institute Street.

The Honda did not have a stop sign and no one in the car was hurt. Hancock was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police said.

Another motorist, Reginald Faust, 37, died in a single rollover crash on Union Boulevard just after 6:40 p.m. Friday, according to the El Paso County Coroner's office.

Police responded to the call around 6:40 p.m. and shut down the street between Austin Bluffs Parkway and North Circle Drive.

A third driver was killed Sunday near Old Colorado City.

Thomas Truxal, 61, was hit on U.S. Highway 24 after a Jeep tried to turn into Alfonso's Mexican Food at 1022 S. 21st St., around 12:15 a.m.

A passenger on the bike was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

Truxal was the 26th victim of traffic-related deaths in Colorado Springs this year.

