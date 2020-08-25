Three people killed in separate crashes over the weekend in Colorado Springs were identified Tuesday, according to the El Paso County Coroners Office.
Anthony Hancock, 22, died after crashing a dirt bike into a stop sign at high speed at the corner of East Cucharras Street and South Institute Street just after 5 p.m. Friday, Colorado Springs police said.
Hancock was traveling eastbound on East Cucharras Street, officers said. After hitting a stop sign, Hancock hit a Honda sedan that was traveling northbound on South Institute Street.
The Honda did not have a stop sign and no one in the car was hurt. Hancock was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police said.
Another motorist, Reginald Faust, 37, died in a single rollover crash on Union Boulevard just after 6:40 p.m. Friday, according to the El Paso County Coroner's office.
Police responded to the call around 6:40 p.m. and shut down the street between Austin Bluffs Parkway and North Circle Drive.
A third driver was killed Sunday near Old Colorado City.
Thomas Truxal, 61, was hit on U.S. Highway 24 after a Jeep tried to turn into Alfonso's Mexican Food at 1022 S. 21st St., around 12:15 a.m.
A passenger on the bike was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, according to police.
Truxal was the 26th victim of traffic-related deaths in Colorado Springs this year.