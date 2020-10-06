Police lights

Colorado Springs police Tuesday released the names of victims in two unrelated homicide cases.

A man hit by a car during an altercation at a 7-Eleven was identified by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

Michael Dean Strong, 53, was hit by a vehicle in a parking lot at 2880 South Circle Drive around 9:42 p.m. Sept. 20, police said.

Man dies in shooting in northwest Colorado Springs

The car sped away after hitting Strong, who was taken to Memorial hospital and died from his injuries Sept. 25.

Strong's death is being investigated by police as a homicide.

Less than a week after his death, a man was shot and killed in eastern Colorado Springs.

Jerome Nelson, 38, was shot in the 300 block of University Drive around 7:17 p.m. Oct. 1, police said.

Nelson was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where he was pronounced dead.

'No danger to community' after missing elderly couple found fatally shot near Monument Creek, police say

Anyone with information or who was a witness to these investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477

20-year Aurora police lieutenant announces retirement, accuses city council for lack of respect

719-476-1623

@JessySnouwaert

Tags

Load comments