Colorado Springs police Tuesday released the names of victims in two unrelated homicide cases.
A man hit by a car during an altercation at a 7-Eleven was identified by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.
Michael Dean Strong, 53, was hit by a vehicle in a parking lot at 2880 South Circle Drive around 9:42 p.m. Sept. 20, police said.
The car sped away after hitting Strong, who was taken to Memorial hospital and died from his injuries Sept. 25.
Strong's death is being investigated by police as a homicide.
Less than a week after his death, a man was shot and killed in eastern Colorado Springs.
Jerome Nelson, 38, was shot in the 300 block of University Drive around 7:17 p.m. Oct. 1, police said.
Nelson was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where he was pronounced dead.
