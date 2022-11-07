Pueblo drive by shooting 110822

Police investigated a suspected drive-by shooting in Pueblo that left one dead early Sunday morning, Nov. 6, 2022.

The victims of two separate homicides over the weekend in Pueblo have been identified, the Pueblo County Coroner's Office announced Monday.

Leo Julien Leonardo, 22, was found deceased after police responded to a reported shooting in the 1700 block of Constitution Road around 10:10 p.m. Friday, police and Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter confirmed.

Police said officers contacted witnesses in the area and investigated Leonardo's death as a homicide.

Around 1:10 a.m. Sunday, police found a white sedan crashed into a tree in the west end of the 3200 block of Nuckolls Avenue. A male driver, identified as 51-year-old Shannon Moreno, was pronounced deceased on scene. An unidentified female passenger was taken to the hospital to be treated for unknown injuries.

The call came in as a drive-by shooting, and police said they were investigating the incident as a homicide. 

The deaths are the 22nd and 23rd homicide investigations of the year.

