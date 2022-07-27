The Prowers County Coroner's Office and the Lamar Police Department have released the names of three victims in a shooting Saturday afternoon, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday.
Roy Bock, 50, and Loretta Rhoades, 58, were shot and killed at the Lamar Apartments in the 700 block of Mullen Street just before 2 p.m. Saturday, the bureau said. They were pronounced dead at the scene. A third victim, Keisha Graeff, 18, was shot and taken to a hospital in the Denver Metro area. She is in critical condition.
Colorado Springs man pleads guilty in district court to fentanyl distribution leading to the death of a minor
CBI officials said the three were shot by 24-year-old Jourden White, who killed himself with a handgun in a field near the town of Holly, east of Lamar near the Kansas border, following a vehicle pursuit involving multiple law enforcement agencies.
According to the bureau, all four people were in the apartment at the time of the shooting. White and the victims knew each other, but the specifics of why officials say he shot them are under investigation.