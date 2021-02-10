The El Paso County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday released the names of the three shooting victims killed by a man who then turned the gun on himself last week at an apartment south of Colorado Springs.
Joseph Viera, 20 was killed, along with Pheonix Vigil, 19 and her 17-year-old brother, Sylvio Anglada on Feb. 3 inside an apartment along Loomis Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities identified the shooter as 19-year-old Tristan Griffin.
Deputies found the bodies of Vigil, Anglada and Griffin when they arrived at the Stratmoor Hills apartment shortly before 5 p.m. Viera, who suffered serious wounds, was taken to the hospital, where he died a day later, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating the homicides as a domestic violence incident.
Vigil and Griffin had broken up recently after dating for a few years, said Amber Lanza, Vigil's and Anglada's aunt.
Griffin's mother, Susanne Griffin, said her son had a troubled childhood, but that he loved to play football and was active in his church. She said she raised him as a single mother, along with help from her family in Texas and Colorado Springs.
Griffin and her son moved from Texas to Colorado Springs when her son was in the seventh grade, she said.
Lanza said the couple fought sometimes, but that he was never physical toward Vigil.
Viera was reportedly Anglada’s friend who gave him a ride to Vigil’s apartment, according to Lanza.
The shooting is the deadliest mass killing in El Paso County and Colorado Springs since October 2015 when Noah Harpham, 33, marched down Wahsatch Avenue on a deadly Halloween rampage, fatally shooting three strangers east of downtown Colorado Springs.
The three deaths at the outset of 2021 continue a trend from the past year in which there was a high number of domestic violence-related homicides in Colorado Springs.
Of the 39 people killed in Colorado Springs last year, more than a quarter were victims of domestic violence, police said, up from 17% in 2019 and 18% in 2018.