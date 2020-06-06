A 55-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run crash earlier this week in northeast Colorado Springs has been identified as Edward G. Montelongo, police said Saturday.
Montelongo, of Colorado Springs, was attempting to cross North Academy Boulevard near Village Seven Road just after 9 p.m. Tuesday when he was struck by a dark-colored four-door sedan, police said. The vehicle did not stop, continuing north on North Academy after the collision.
Montelongo died from injuries in the crash, police said. This was the second auto-pedestrian death in Colorado Springs this year.
On Saturday, police released images of the hit-and-run vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department at (719) 444-7000 or leave an anonymous tip on Crime Stoppers at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.
Another Colorado Springs man, 69-year-old David R. Hundley, died in a crash Wednesday morning.
Police said Hundley was driving west on Briargate Parkway when his Honda hatchback was hit by an Infiniti sedan when he attempted to turn left onto Explorer Drive about 7 a.m.
Police said Hundley was not wearing a seat belt.
The deaths were the city's 10th and 11th traffic-related fatalities this year. At this time last year, the city had 17 traffic-related deaths.
