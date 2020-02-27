A victim of Kyree Howard-Walker's weekend crime spree is grateful to be alive after the parolee attempted to steal his car Saturday afternoon but allowed him to escape unscathed.
Mike Stokes, owner of Apex Sports in downtown Colorado Springs, was walking from one of his buildings to another when he noticed a male and female rummaging through his car, which he had left unlocked, he told The Gazette on Thursday.
When he confronted the couple, the male — later identified by police as Walker-Howard — pointed a gun a foot away from his head and said, "I'll pop you, (expletive)," Stokes recounted. "I'm thinking, 'He's not going to shoot me. He's trying to scare me.'"
Howard-Walker again pointed the gun at his head and demanded his keys. Stokes told him he didn't have them and said "you need to get out of here" and "I'm going to call the cops." The female tried to grab his phone before he jerked it away, he said.
Howard-Walker then left and began shooting northbound on Wahsatch, hitting a man who was driving. He fired again at a woman who was driving, but she swerved and avoided being hit. Stokes said he heard three additional pops that correlated with the car-jacking of another vehicle.
Stokes said he and others rushed to the aid of the man who had been shot, who was left wounded on the curb.
"I feel terrible for him and his family, what they're going through," Stokes said. "You never expect someone to be in the middle of the road and aiming a gun at you."
Police said Howard-Walker held police at bay at a Stratton Meadows home Tuesday, then killed himself — this after he killed two and severely injured one during a daylong murder and carjacking rampage throughout Colorado Springs on Saturday.
Police said his girlfriend, 36-year-old Serena Sublett, was also inside the home but surrendered without incident and was arrested on a felony warrant.
Stokes says he replays Saturday's events in his mind "constantly," wondering why he escaped harm and three victims did not.
As for his reaction when he heard Howard-Walker had killed himself in a Tuesday standoff at a downtown house: "Great. This guy's on his way to hell."