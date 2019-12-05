The Colorado Department of Corrections staff member killed in an explosion Wednesday at the Fremont Correctional Facility has been identified as 28-year-old Sgt. Joshua Voth.
Voth, of Cañon City, had been with the department since 2016 and leaves behind his wife and three young children, the DOC said in a press release. He helped teach offenders trade skills.
“He will be dearly missed, but he will never be forgotten," DOC Executive Director Dean Williams said in the release. "Our primary concern continues to be ensuring his family have the support they need, and that as a department we are able to band together during this tragic time.”
State and local officials continue to investigate the explosion. A cause has not yet been determined.