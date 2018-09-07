A man killed in a stabbing last week near East Las Vegas Street and South Nevada Avenue has been identified as Randol F. Lille, 54, of Colorado Springs, police said.
About 2:21 a.m. Aug. 31, officers went to the 200 block of East Las Vegas Street and found Lille, who was unresponsive. Colorado Springs Fire Department personnel confirmed that he had died at the scene.
It remains unclear if the stabbing is tied to a nonfatal stabbing three hours earlier near the same intersection.
About 11:16 p.m. Thursday, officers went to the 1100 block of South Nevada Avenue and found a man in Dorchester Park with several stab wounds, including one to his neck, police said. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Jimmy Lee Neill, 27, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, a felony, in the nonfatal stabbing, court records show.
Any connection between the incidents "are still being investigated," police said last week.
Lille's death is the city's 22nd homicide this year. At this time last year, there were 21.