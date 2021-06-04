A woman whose body was found in a fire-damaged home in Security last month has been identified as 85-year-old Frieda Mason, according to a news release from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
On May 17 at about 2:30 a.m., firefighters responded to a reported house fire in the 500 block of Cypress Drive and found a residence consumed in flames and smoke, officials said.
“Deputies and the Security Fire Department responded, but the home was a total loss,” the release stated.
Deputies evacuated nearby homes while firefighters extinguished the fire. When the home was safe to enter, first-responders found a deceased adult female whom the coroner’s office identified as Mason.
“We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Ms. Mason,” the Sheriff’s Office said in the release.
Multiple agencies are investigating to determine the cause of the fire and how Mason died, officials said.
Anyone with information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigations Tip Line at 719-520-6666.