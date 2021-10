The El Paso County Coroner's Office identified the victim in a homicide investigation as 41-year-old Vencenzio Luciano, police said.

Colorado Springs police responded to the 2500 block of Hancock Expressway around 8:45 a.m. Monday for a "shooting call for service" and found a man dead on the sidewalk.

Police would not say whether the Luciano had gunshot wounds.

Officers did not announce any arrests.