The El Paso County Coroner's Office identified a man who died after jumping from a window during a fire in a Colorado Springs apartment building Sunday, police said.

The coroner identified the man who jumped from a third-story window at 3010 N. Hancock Ave. as 66-year-old Ronald Turner, police said.

Witness told firefighters that Turner jumped to escape the fire's smoke and flames, said Capt. Mike Smaldino, spokesman for the Fire Department.

Firefighters pulled another person from the third story and transported them to a hospital after they suffered smoke inhalation.

It took 30 firefighters 20 minutes to extinguish the flames. Firefighters managed to keep the flames to one unit, but surrounding apartments possibly sustained smoke damage.

Firefighters detained 20-year-old Trey Dove as a possible suspect and police later took him into custody on suspicion of intentionally starting the fire, police said.

Dove is suspected of arson and first-degree murder, police said.