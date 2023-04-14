The person struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday in east Colorado Springs has been identified as a 9-year-old girl.

Officials said police received a call regarding a vehicle-pedestrian crash at Michigan Avenue and Overton Street at around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday

The victim was immediately taken to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries. On Wednesday, the victim died of her injuries, according to officials.

Due to her age, the victim’s name will not be released to the public, and the accident is still under active investigation, police said. Neither speed nor alcohol are being considered a factor in the crash.

This is the 17th fatal traffic accident of 2023 in Colorado Springs. At this time in 2022, there had been nine fatal accidents.