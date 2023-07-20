Colorado Springs police have identified the person who died after a Monday afternoon shooting at a Sonic restaurant in east Colorado Springs, according to a Thursday morning news release.

Following the autopsy, the El Paso County coroner identified 32-year-old Colorado Springs Solton Heshmaty, the release said.

Officials said police received reports of a shooting at the fast-food restaurant off of North Chelton Road at 1:43 p.m. Monday.

Police found Heshmaty suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died, according to an online blotter entry.

Police said while the coroner’s office is still working to determine the cause and manner of Heshmaty’s death, the case is being investigated as a homicide.

“No arrests have been made however those involved have been accounted for,” CSPD spokesperson Robert Tornabene said. “There is no danger to the community.”

This shooting death marks the 16th homicide in Colorado Springs in 2023. At this time last year, there had been 30 homicides investigated.