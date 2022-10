Pueblo County Coroner’s Office has identified the man whose body was found in Wednesday’s suspicious death. The incident is being investigated as a homicide, police now say.

Pueblo resident Ronald Thomas, 67, was found dead around 11:55 a.m. along Fountain Creek in Pueblo near the 100 block of North Dayton Avenue. The investigation is ongoing.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and did not indicate they have identified a suspect.