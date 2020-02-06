Authorities identified a man Thursday who they believe stopped breathing after a fight inside an Old North End apartment.
Nathan Smith, 33, died just after midnight Tuesday in an apartment in the 1300 block of Wood Avenue, according to the El Paso County Coroner's Office.
Police believe Smith was involved in a fight with another man during a party inside the apartment. Smith stopped breathing after party guests pulled the two apart, police said in a statement Tuesday.
The homicide unit is investigating his death, which police have called "suspicious."
According to the Coroner's Office, which will determine the cause and manner of death, weapons were not involved .
No arrests have been announced, though police said they have identified and contacted the people involved.
Anyone who has information pertinent to the investigation can call police at (719) 444-7000 or Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-7867.