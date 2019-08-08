Joseph Urbanowicz, 31, was identified as the man killed in Sunday’s crash on Cimarron Street beneath Interstate 25.
Urbanowicz ran a red light in a Chevrolet Silverado pickup while driving west on Cimarron, police said.
He hit a Dodge Ram pickup heading onto the north I-25 on-ramp.
The Dodge’s driver and passenger were brought to a hospital, police said. Their conditions were not immediately known.
During the collision, a small dog named Koa was thrown from the Dodge and ran away.
This is the 26th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year.
Requesting help to locate Koa. During a serious crash on Sunday at I25/Cimarron, “Koa” was ejected from one of the vehicles and disappeared. His owners were hospitalized. Please contact the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region if you find Koa to reunite him with his family. pic.twitter.com/e8CDW7g4Bk— CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) August 6, 2019
