One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash Sunday on Cimarron Street beneath Interstate 25, Colorado Springs police said. (Courtesy of KKTV)
Joseph Urbanowicz, 31, was identified as the man killed in Sunday’s crash on Cimarron Street beneath Interstate 25.

Urbanowicz ran a red light in a Chevrolet Silverado pickup while driving west on Cimarron, police said.

He hit a Dodge Ram pickup heading onto the north I-25 on-ramp.

The Dodge’s driver and passenger were brought to a hospital, police said. Their conditions were not immediately known.

During the collision, a small dog named Koa was thrown from the Dodge and ran away. 

This is the 26th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year.

Reach Olivia at olivia.prentzel@gazette.com. Twitter: @oliviaprentzel

