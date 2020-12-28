The name of a man who was killed Wednesday evening in a multi-vehicle crash was released Monday by police.
David Jacobs, 21, of Shelbyville, Ky., was killed in a four-car crash near the intersection of South Nevada Avenue and Southgate Road, police said in a news release. Jacobs died at the scene.
The initial investigation revealed that a maroon Honda sedan, driven by Jacobs, was speeding northbound on South Nevada Avenue when it collided with a Ford sedan, which had just turned northbound onto South Nevada Avenue from westbound Southgate Road.
The collision caused the Honda to lose control and roll over, police said, knocking down a utility pole which struck two vehicles southbound on South Nevada Avenue. The Honda came to rest on its roof against another utility pole.
Jacobs was the sole occupant of the Honda and was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, police said.
No other drivers involved in the crash were injured. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, police said. Excessive speed is considered a factor in the crash.
Jacobs’ death is the 48th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year, according to police. At this time last year, there were 42.